National Weather Service: Below-normal temps expected this weekend, early next week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles is forecasting below normal temperatures this upcoming weekend into early next week.
“In general, we are talking lows from the teens to 30s, and highs from the 30s to 50s,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.
“Unfortunately there is significant uncertainty with the forecast. We will provide daily updates this week.”
You Might Like
COVID deaths of 4 PA, Mid-County residents announced Monday morning
The news of four COVID deaths of Port Arthur and Mid-County residents was reported by health officials Monday morning. According... read more