Ex-NFL star Kordell Stewart, Frontline TRU Sports bring innovation to local athletes

Kordell Stewart has built a hugely successful career on making connections, and he thinks his next is going to take place in Port Arthur.

The former NFL quarterback works with Frontline TRU Sports developing custom training programs and multi-sport performance evaluations for athletes across the country.

Frontline TRU Sports is hosting a combine at Memorial Stadium March 5 and 6 in Port Arthur.

Stewart told Port Arthur Newsmedia it’s his mission to connect the offerings of Frontline TRU Sports to communities that can really use it.

“Port Arthur is one of those places we felt could utilize this product extremely well,” he said. “When you talk about areas that don’t have everything or athletes that might not have the wherewithal of understanding something of this magnitude, we try to give kids the confidence to perform on a high level right at their fingertips.”

Frontline TRU Sports aims to provide a proper general athletic assessment, then a personalized training program to empower the next generation.

March’s football event is open to those in sixth through 12th grades and is accessible by signing up through frontlinetrusports.com.

There is a fee to participate.

Stewart, who twice led the Steelers to the AFC Championship Game, said he was blessed with great coaching and mentoring throughout high school at John Ehret outside New Orleans, the University of Colorado under legendary coach Bill McCartney and in the NFL with the Rooney Family’s stewardship in Pittsburgh.

“We want to provide that learning process, where you are becoming an individual entity in the world of business to the developing athlete. The things we have in place right now give the kids the same model. It’s also an indirect way to help these kids to higher learning. We look at sports, but there are also a bunch of other components into this that involves learning capabilities.”

Eddie Davis, Frontline’s co-CEO, said digital profiles for participating athletes are created using laser lights measuring the player’s abilities and capabilities. That is compiled into an analytical format the athletes keep and track, against their previous performances and those from others across the platform.

A leaderboard is also maintained across the network.

Davis said the March event is football-orientated, but in the future “we want to run activities in Port Arthur that require all sports. All kids can come out, get a profile, test themselves, see how fast they are from young ladies to young men. We offer this for cheerleading and dance.”

Davis said the charge secures the digital profile, which is updated at future Frontline events in Port Arthur or beyond. That can be easily shared with high school and college coaches across the nation.

“There is no membership fee; it’s just a one-time fee,” Davis said. “We took stuff we didn’t have (growing up) and implemented it into these programs we created for kids so they didn’t have to go through the same thing we went through. It’s been a three-year process.”

Co-CEO Shannon Clavelle, who played for the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, said Frontline develops young athletes from a 360 perspective through mentoring and training.

“We direct the young athletes to our training program so they can develop their skillset spiritually and physically,” he said. “It’s needed now, especially with COVID.

“With technology, kids today don’t have the understanding on getting out there, competing and putting work in. Dedication pays off. Work can take you a long way. Technology has taken work ethic away. It took that sweat and tears away from them. Their dreaming it but they have never touched it or saw it.

“I have a heart for the community, not just my community but all communities we are able to reach. We love the challenge.”