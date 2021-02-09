National Weather Service shares cold temperature predictions for weekend

The latest weather temperature forecasts are calling for extremely cold weather in Port Arthur and Mid-County this weekend and beyond.

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said Tuesday morning that temperatures will plummet through this weekend before moderating somewhat next week.

A weather chart was also provided indicating what could be expected across Southeast Texas. Officials said it is too early to make a call on precipitation.

“The size of the red and blue boxes indicates the uncertainty of the forecast,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said. “The larger the box, the higher the uncertainty.”