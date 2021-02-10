Amanda LaBarge named FivePoint VP of human resources in Nederland

NEDERLAND — Amanda LaBarge has been named assistant vice president of operational support for FivePoint Credit Union in Nederland.

President/CEO Erik M. Shaw made the announcement Monday, noting LaBarge has been employed with FivePoint for 24 years.

She formerly held the positions of support services manager, teller manager, head teller and teller supervisor with the credit union.

She has more than 27 years of experience in the financial services industry.

LaBarge lives in Orange with her husband, Zarron.