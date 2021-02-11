Geraldine “Jeri” Veillon Lewis
Geraldine “Jeri” Veillon Lewis was born on June 9, 1942 in Mamou, Louisiana to her parents, Ivy Veillon and Hazzie Soileau Veillon.
Jeri was a longtime resident of LaBelle and a member of LaBelle Baptist Church.
She worked as a baker that loved to bake and cook for her family and friends. Jeri enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was a devoted wife, mother and sister, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert “Pete” Donald Lewis; her son, Donald Wade Lewis.
Jeri is survived by her son, Robert Troy Lewis and wife, Amy of Nashville, TN; her daughter, Paula Kim Lewis of LaBelle; her grandchildren, Jera Virtar and husband, Greg, Saylie LeBlanc and husband, Cody, Amy Rae Rogers, Addie Mae Rogers, Taylor Wade Lewis, Robert C. Lewis; her great grandchildren, Greyson Viator, Eden Viator, Ellie LeBlanc, Axel LeBlanc.
She is also survived by her two sisters, Jan Fruge and Gail Fisher; her brother, Joe Veilllon as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 9:00 AM till 11:00 AM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors in Groves.
Service to honor Jeri’s life will be at 11:00 AM Saturday in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson with Rev. Sunny Hathaway officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors are required to wear a face mask or facial covering and practice social distancing as mandated by the state and county officials.
