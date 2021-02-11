Mid County Victory Garden planting seeds with kids event this weekend

The folks over at Mid County Victory Garden have something fun and educational planned for the kiddos on Saturday.

A free, hands-on children’s planting workshop is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mid County Victory Garden, 200 N. 11th St. in Nederland.

C & C Upcyling is helping organizers get creative with recycled items, organizer Desiree Kleypas said.

The kids, ages 14 and under, will create a planter, decorate it and plant in it.

Mid County Farm and Feed Supply in Nederland has donated strawberry plants for the project, she said.

Space is limited, and the event is a first come-first served event.

Kleypas said this isn’t the first time they have had hosted events just for youth. In the past they have created a terrarium.

In addition, the garden group is in their third of a spring series of informational classes. So far they have hosted a tomato and a potato class.

Kleypas is excited about adding something brand new to the Garden, a chicken class.

“A chicken coop was donated to the community garden, and we are getting three chickens over the next couple of weeks. I’ll get the chicks, raise them and donate the eggs, as well as the produce,” she said.

All of the produce harvested is donated to the B. A. Ritter Senior Citizen center in Nederland and the Port Neches Senior Citizen Center in Port Neches, according to information from the Garden.

The Mid County Victory Garden is a non-profit organization with a goal of educating the mind and feeding the body.

The garden is open for volunteers Thursday mornings from 8-10 a.m., and the fourth Saturday of the month from 8-10 a.m.

“The garden is a place the community can come to learn natural gardening techniques, volunteer their time and become closer to nature,” according to their Facebook page.

Upcoming classes include:

Feb. 20, 10 a.m. — How to prep a new bed class

Feb. 27, 10 a.m. — Muscadine class

March 6, 10 a.m. — Pepper class

March 13, 10 a.m. — Herb class

March 20, 10 a.m. — Chicken class

March 27, 10 a.m. — Lawn care class

All classes are held at the Nederland location except for the muscadine class, which will be held at 8430 East Bridgefield in Orange.

Mid County Victory Garden got its start in 2016 with the first beds constructed, and by the spring 2017 growing had started.

For more information or if you would like to schedule a group to volunteer, contact Desiree Kleypas at

409-223-0493 or email to desireekleypas@live.com.

Mary Meaux is a news reporter at The Port Arthur News. She can be reached at mary.meaux@panews.com