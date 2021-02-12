Mass vaccinations ongoing in Port Arthur; walk-ups not welcome

The Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur opened this week as a local hub for mass COVID-19 vaccinations, serving Greater Port Arthur and Mid-County.

The local effort is tied to the Regional Emergency Operation Center, which includes Jefferson County and is a coordinated operation of numerous Southeast Texas counties and health departments attempting to mass distribute coronavirus vaccinations.

The Regional Emergency Operation Center noted on Friday that Jefferson County received 11,000 doses last week, with 2,500 earmarked for Port Arthur and sent to the civic center.

In the first three days of operation, 1,307 vaccinations were administered at the civic center in Port Arthur.

After a couple of days of operation, City of Port Arthur and Health Department officials stress the civic center is NOT a walk-up or drive-thru clinic.

Officials said many residents without an appointment had been incorrectly visiting the civic center anticipating receiving a vaccination.

Anyone who has registered and received an appointment is being administered a vaccine at their appointed time.

All must register online at vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov to receive an appointment. Once you have registered, you will be contacted when an appointment time has been set.

Important reminders:

DO NOT show up to the vaccination site until receiving a confirmed appointment time from the Public Health Department. No one will be served without an appointment.

Anyone who previously left a name on the waitlists needs to be sure their registration is completed at vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov.

You can register at this time, but scheduling will be done at a later time, once vaccinations are available.

Those unable to access the website can contact call centers at 409-550-2536 for further assistance. Call center assistance is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When registering for the COVID vaccine on the website created by the County, you can select the location you want to take your vaccine. The City of Port Arthur Health Department is receiving vaccines as others in the County, and have been administering vaccines to citizens from the online registration created first by Port Arthur.

Once these individuals are vaccinated, the health department will begin calling people from the list created by Jefferson County.