Lamar State College Port Arthur announces winter weather closures

Lamar State College Port Arthur announced Saturday morning that it will close its campus Monday (Feb. 15) and Tuesday (Feb. 16) due to the winter weather event predicted for Southeast Texas.

Campus offices are closed, and there will be no classes during those two days.

LSCPA officials are continuing to assess the situation and will make any additional announcements as needed via local media outlets, social media, on its website and through LSCPA email accounts.