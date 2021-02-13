Murder, intoxication assault & more lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Drug possession charges, theft, murder and intoxication assault made this list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury this week

Donald Bryan Cooper, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 24.

Demarcus Dante Powell, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 16.

Jacory Blue, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 16.

Demarcus Dante Powell, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Nov. 16.

Jacory Blue, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Nov. 16.

Kenlie Davis, 21, of Newton was indicted for intoxication assault for an incident that occurred July 29.

Eric J. Berry, 37, transient of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.

Jeremie Deshaun Barabin, also known as Jeremie Deshaun Barrabin, Jeremie Barabin and Jeremine Deshaun Barabin, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 9.

Daquaylin Demetrius Chatman, 25, of Port Arthur as indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Nov. 26.

Dedrick T. Davis, 30, transient, was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 13.

Charetta Deshon Gasaway, 37, transient was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.

John Guillory III, also known as John Guillory and Carl Tyler, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dec. 4.

Tracy Joseph Haynes, 47, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred Sept. 10.

Brandon Jamal Jacobs, 35, of Houston was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Nov. 19.

Jasmine Shanice Johnson, also known as Jasmine Johnson, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Oct. 27.

Joe Louis King III, 29, of Houston was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

Walter William Lawrence, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Jan. 9.

Jamon Earl James Lee, also known as Jamon Earl Lee, 40, of Port Arthur as indicted fro robbery for an incident that occurred Dec. 3.

Delton D. Marpoe, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 16.

Isaac Jerald Martin, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 30.

Paul Jason Meredith, 52, of Kirbyville was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 2.

Corey J. Mulligan, also known as Corey James Mulligan, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 2.

Jeremiah Micah Prejean, 21, of Nederland was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Jan. 12.

Jason Sibley, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.

Nichole Marie Sonnier, 42, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Kara Renee Stimac, 36, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 24.

Jamey Tatman, also known as Jamey R. Tatman and Jamey Radally Tatman, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.

Robert Earl Trahan, 29, of Winnie was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred June 8.

Loc Chanh Tran, 56, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred July 11.

Macarla Walton, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Nov, 18.

Joseph Lee Williams, 36, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 26.

Tyrus Germaine Williams, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Jan. 2.

Jermey J. Keil, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for endangering a child for an incident that occurred June 28.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.