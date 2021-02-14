National Weather Service: Hazardous road conditions, snow expected

Hazardous road conditions are expected Sunday night through Monday, and could linger into Tuesday due to the cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service says light rain starting now will transition to sleet and freezing rain as we go through Sunday night.

As the precipitation ends Monday morning, it will transition to snow.

Bitterly cold temperatures follow the precipitation, with lows Monday night in the single digits to teens.

Tuesday brings no precipitation, but highs will only be in the 30s.

Tuesday night will see temperatures below freezing. Precipitation will start around midnight, and freezing rain is expected late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Expected ice totals tonight through Monday morning:

Southeast Texas 0.10-0.25″

East Texas 0.10-0.25″

Southwest Louisiana 0.25-0.50″

South central Louisiana 0.25-0.50″

Central Louisiana 0.20-0.50″.

Expected snow totals Sunday night through Monday afternoon:

Southeast Texas 1 inch or less

East Texas 2-4 inches

Southwest Louisiana less than 1 inch

South central Louisiana less than 1 inch

Central Louisiana 1-2 inches.

For additional coverage, read https://www.panews.com/2021/02/14/judge-jeff-branick-below-freezing-temperatures-coming-traveling-discouraged/