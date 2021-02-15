February 15, 2021

  • 18°

PHOTOS From Our Neighborhoods: Share yours with panews.com

By PA News

Published 8:49 am Monday, February 15, 2021

Please send you favorite snow pictures this morning by emailing them to panews@panews.com.

Please include the picture taker’s name, the location of the photo and the names of the people if anyone is in the picture.

Woodrow Drive

Pine Ridge Lane

 

 

Print Article