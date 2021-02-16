Groves, Port Neches residents asked to boil water following winter weather impacts

GROVES — The City of Groves is under a boil water notice at this time, the city announced just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This means residents are asked to boil their water before drinking.

“We ask that you do not drip your pipes this evening,” a City of Groves statement read. “You can turn off your water at the meter and drain your pipes to prevent freezing. If you need assistance with turning off your meter, please contact the City Water Plant at 960-5718.

“Please continue to conserve electricity by unplugging unused appliances, electrical devises and nonessential lighting. Entergy is still experiencing difficulties with their system.”

Citizens of Groves are asked to assist in the conservation of utilities to help make it through the next few days of this “unprecedented weather event.”

Port Neches

Due to low water pressure caused by the severe winter weather, the Texas Commission on Environmental

Quality has required the City of Port Neches public water system to notify all customers to boil

their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that

rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact water treatment plant at 409-719-4290 or

Phillip Pryor at 409-719-4281.