Motiva provides details of PA water giveaway; Entergy updates restoration efforts

Motiva, acknowledging many Southeast Texas residents have been impacted by this week’s winter freeze, has a plan to give back Friday in Port Arthur.

A team of Motiva volunteers will be distributing more than 800 cases of water at a contactless drive-thru event.

There is a limit of one 24-pack of water bottles per car, while supplies last.

“Our thoughts are with the community during this difficult time – we will get through this together,” Motiva said in a company statement.

The event starts at noon at the Downtown Pavilion in Port Arthur on Proctor Street.

Entergy power updates

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Entergy announced there are approximately 7,937 customers without power, down from 11,713 at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Restoration in cold temperatures can take longer due to the high amount of demand on the system, the power company said.

Additional resources have been shifted to the hardest hit areas (Cleveland, Conroe, and Huntsville networks) to continue restoration efforts.

Those who lose power after being restored for a short time period are asked to report the outage to Entergy. This helps Entergy determine if there is a different issue closer to a resident’s home.

Entergy Texas, working with MISO, is continuing to monitor the situation, Entergy said, adding cold temperatures are expected Thursday night and Friday. Conservation efforts are still requested as extreme cold temperatures continue through Saturday morning.