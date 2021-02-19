Haskel Earl “Butch” Parks, 80, of Groves of passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at home.

Butch was born on August 26, 1940 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Earl and Thyra Parks.

He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1958.

After graduation, he joined the US Army. He returned to Port Arthur with an Honorable Discharge and worked for Coca Cola Manufacturing Company.

He started working at Howard’s Auto Supply in 1959, and he worked his way to be owner and operator of the business.

Butch was a member of Central Baptist Church in 1940 and a member of Royal Ambassadors.

In 2010, Butch joined Golden Triangle Church on the Rock until present. Butch was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed dearly. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Parks and Thyra Reames. Butch is survived by his wife, Janis Parks of Groves, his children, Randy Parks of Groves, Kelli Badeaux and her husband, Danny of Allen, Lance Bernard and his wife, Sandy of Aubrey, Danna English and her husband, Jim of Nederland, his brothers, Preston Parks of Nederland, Robert Parks of Tyler, Larry Parks of Austin.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cameron, Hailey, Kiersten, Brock, Price and Kayla. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 12:00 PM until service time.