Haskel Earl “Butch” Parks
Haskel Earl “Butch” Parks, 80, of Groves of passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at home.
Butch was born on August 26, 1940 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Earl and Thyra Parks.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 12:00 PM until service time. Entombment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by State and County officials
