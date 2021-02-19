Police ID victim following fatal Thursday crash in Port Arthur

Police in Port Arthur have identified the female who died in a two-vehicle collision Thursday on U.S. 69.

Police said the victim is 48-year-old Linda Adams of Port Arthur.

The status of the passenger in the same vehicle was not available Friday afternoon, police said.

The individual was injured and brought to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

On Thursday at approximately 2:43 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of U.S. 69 northbound in reference to a major traffic crash, where a vehicle struck another vehicle.

On arrival, officers found a female driver deceased as a result of injuries and a passenger was injured.

Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen arrived on scene and ordered an autopsy.

Members of the Advance Accident Investigation team as well as an ID technician responded to assist with the investigation.

This investigation is currently led by the Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of the Advanced Accident Investigation Team of the Port Arthur Police Department.