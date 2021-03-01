March 1, 2021

  • 59°

NEWS TO KNOW: Interstate 10 will be down a lane Monday night in Beaumont

By PA News

Published 5:00 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

The Texas Department of Transportation announced an Interstate 10 lane closure that starts Monday night.

The inside lane of I-10 eastbound from Boyt Road to Walden Road will be closed.

The closure begins at 8 p.m. Monday and is scheduled to last through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The closure is due to scheduled construction.

Motorists are told to expect possible delays.

