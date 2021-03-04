Groves Police Department arrests, responses: Feb. 24-March 2
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 24 to March 2:
Feb. 24
- A theft was reported in the 7100 block of Howe.
- A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Twin City Highway.
- An aggravated robbery was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Feb. 25
- Xavier Garner, 18, was arrested on warrants in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
- Forgery/ fraud was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was completed in the 6800 block of Jefferson.
Feb. 26
- Wesley Dupuy, 37, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle/ credit debit card abuse was reported in the 2800 block of Maple.
- An assault was reported in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.
- A criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 6800 block of Camden Lane.
Feb. 27
- Lisa Hernandez, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Joshua Winslow, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open container in the 3400 block of Parkway.
- Possession of marijuana was reported in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Assault was reported in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 3000 block of Berry.
Feb. 28
- Guillermo Gomez, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 2400 block of Main.
- Robert Butler, 49, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
- Dustin Devillier, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in 2700 block of Azalea.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2800 block of Magnolia.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2600 block of Rose.
- A theft was reported on the corner of 25th Street and Main Avenue.
March 1
- Brian Moore, 21, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Daniel Stephens, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7000 block of Menard.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Taft.
- Criminal trespass/ reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 5100 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
March 2
- Daylena Rose, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 25th Street.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 6100 block of Dave.
You Might Like
What do you think? Port Arthur, Mid-County residents express mixed feelings to lessened COVID rules
A sampling of Southeast Texans are divided on their thoughts on Texas Gov. Greg Abbot’s announcement to lift the mask... read more