“My life has been good! There has been good and bad times. But God has been so GOOD to ME!” — Pat

On November 30, 1953 the late Annie Lee Myers Lightfoot and Bradford Coleman, Sr. were blessed with a beautiful baby girl and only daughter whom they named Patricia Ann Coleman.

Patricia affectionately known as Pat” was native of New Orleans, LA. At the age of 5 she relocated to Port Arthur Texas to live with her mother and stepfather, Edell Lightfoot.

She attended Carver Elementary and Woodrow Wilson for a short time.

Later she attended the Regional State Center where she worked in the Sheltered Workshop Division.

After the death of her mother, Patricia would move to Houston, TX with her brother, Leslie White.

In Houston, TX, she was able to continue her vocational skills, until the facility closed in 2016.

Over the course of her life, Pat endured many health challenges.

After Hurricane Harvey in 2017 she was hospitalized or placed in a rehabilitation center on a regular basis.

However, regardless of the situations, Pat never lost her faith.

On February 16, 2021, at the Colonnades Rehabilitation Center in Pearland, TX, the angles from heaven gathered around Pat’s bedside. Her earthly work was complete.

It is our prayer that she is now is heaven waiting for our Lord and Savior to say “Well Done My Child.”

She will walk the streets of gold. There will be no more sorrow, no more pain, and no more earthly cares.

Her parents, her brother: Nathan White, her grandmother: Vidalia Johnson, and several precious relatives and friends, including Robert Harrison, preceded her in death.

While missing Pat is indescribable, Pat leaves a lifetime of treasured memories to her brothers: Gilbert White, Leslie White (Sharon Ledet), and Bradford Coleman, Jr. (Brenda) her nieces: Candance White, Courtney Francis (Darrel), Leslie Fernandez (Eddie) Bradja Rivers, Jimmera Hyder, and Brooke Iles. Nephews, Corey White (Tomira) and Dante ’Ledet, her special sister-in-laws, Velesca White and Sedonia Deans, her aunts: Mary Jones and Joyce Franklin, her uncle: Manuel Myers.

She also leaves a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, the Reverend Dr. Randy Vaughn, pastor.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. until the service. Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home Inc.