PHOTOS — PAPD cereal drive satisfies day’s most important meal
Port Arthur Police Department officers hauled hundreds of boxes of cereal into the back of a Southeast Texas Food Bank truck Wednesday morning.
The Port Arthur Police Department held a drive for the cereal, and the donations will be used as meals in disaster boxes.
