Report of “serious injuries” follow Friday morning, multiple-vehicle crash near Bridge City

BRIDGE CITY — At approximately 8:15 a.m. Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on FM 408 in Orange County.

The crash occurred near Bridge City and involved a commercial motor vehicle.

“Initial reports indicate that the crash involved a dump truck and a passenger vehicle,” Sgt. Stephanie Davis said. “Details are limited; however, there are reports of serious injuries.”

Additional details will be released as information is confirmed, Davis said.