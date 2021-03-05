Report of “serious injuries” follow Friday morning, multiple-vehicle crash near Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY — At approximately 8:15 a.m. Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on FM 408 in Orange County.
The crash occurred near Bridge City and involved a commercial motor vehicle.
“Initial reports indicate that the crash involved a dump truck and a passenger vehicle,” Sgt. Stephanie Davis said. “Details are limited; however, there are reports of serious injuries.”
Additional details will be released as information is confirmed, Davis said.
You Might Like
Game room, washateria robbed: 2 indicted in separate Port Arthur investigations
Investigation and prosecution following arrests in two Port Arthur business robberies — a game room and a washateria — continued... read more