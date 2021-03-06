Assaults on family members, public servants, emergency personnel lowlight grand jury indictments

A variety of assaults, from those involving family members, public servants, emergency personnel and peace officers tops this week’s lists of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

They include:

Adam Sol, 38, was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Dec. 11.

Brooke Ashley Keneson, 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred Dec. 24.

Robert James Walker Jr., also known as Robert Walker, Robert James Walker and Robert Walker Jr., 36, of Groves was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 15.

Rebecca Jean Leigh, 34, of Orange was indicted for assault EMS personnel providing service for an incident that occurred Oct. 20.

Amanda Nicole Nowell, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Dec. 5.

Ernie Zachary, also known as Ernie Ray Zachary, Ernie Ray Zachery and Ernie R. Zachery, 53, of Beaumont was indicted for assault of a family member for an incident that occurred Dec. 28.

Tammy McCown, 55, of Nederland was indicted for assault-emergency personnel for an incident that occurred Nov. 24.

Michael Joseph Normand Jr., 45, of Port Neches was indicted for assault-family violence-choking for an incident that occurred Nov .24.

Walter William Lawrence, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Jan. 9.

Hernan Cortez Hernandez, 26, of Nederland was indicted for assault on a pregnant person for an incident that occurred Dec. 17.

Hernan Cortez Hernandez, 26, of Nederland was indicted for cruelty to animals for an incident that occurred Dec. 17.

Heyman Phillip Brandon Jr., 41, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Jan. 25.

Jakerric Davon Narcisse, 22, of Port Arthur was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 29.

Michael Joseph Guillory, also known as Michael J. Guidry, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dec. 9.

JerQuan Ray Berry, 18, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Dec. 19.

Louis Lawrence Landry, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 21.

Philip Blanco, 37, of Jasper was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Oct. 25.

Deandre Samuel Guidry, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dec. 21.

Courtland Augustus Pender, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for impersonating a public servant for an incident that occurred July 16.

Fabbian Donta Scott, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful carrying weapon on licensed premises for an incident that occurred Dec. 30.

Eddie Dan Thomas, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 21.

Eddie Dan Thomas, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 21.

Mark Phillips, 34, of Orange was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dept. 5.

Jonathan Antonio Ramirez, also known as Jonathan Ramirez, 43, of Houston was indicted for felony driving wile intoxicated for an incident that occurred Oct. 25.

Mary D. Waters, also known as Mary Kern, 42, of Groves was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Nov. 2.

Kashawn Mylik Jones, 21, of Port Arthur was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.

Kashawn Mylik Jones, 21, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.

Dustin A. Fazio, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child passenger for an incident that occurred Dec. 12.

Xavier Codell Granger, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for driving while intoxicated with child passenger for an incident that occurred Nov. 26.

Douglas Allen Himel, 34, of Port Neches was indicted for invasive visual recording for an incident that occurred Jan. 26.

Larry Wayne Mayfield Jr., 35, of Beaumont was indicted for invasive visual recording for an incident that occurred July 31.

Ebony Broussard, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Dec. 11.

Ebony Broussard, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 11.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.