RELIGION BRIEFS: Groves Knights of Columbus selling fish dinners during Lent

Groves Knights of Columbus is selling fish dinners during Lent, with drive-thru pick-up planned from 4 to 7 p.m. each Friday through March 26.

Dinners are $10 each.

The meal includes fried fish, French fries, hush puppy and coleslaw.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature their “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be director of evangelism and counseling the Rev. Harry Abrams Jr.

For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will introduce a series entitled “The Bible is Black History Month” during the 11 a.m. morning worship service Sunday. The presenter will be the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash.

The church is practicing social distancing. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

