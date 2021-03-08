Health department, mayor have vaccine & mask message for Port Arthur, Mid-County residents

On Monday afternoon, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reached out with a message for residents of Port Arthur and Mid-County.

“Please go to vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov or call 409-550-2536 and select Option 4, to register to receive the COVID Vaccine,” a city statement read.

“Please assist those neighbors and relatives that do not have internet access.”

Local health officials are asking residents to register families at vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov or by calling 409-550-2536 to sign up for the COVID Vaccine.

Also on Monday, Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie encouraged all citizens to continue wearing masks when in public to protect themselves.

“Vaccines are available to each an everyone who desires to be vaccinated,” Bartie said. “If you have been fully vaccinated, please refer to the CDC guidelines regarding face coverings, general safety and best practices.”

The CDC guidelines can be viewed at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html