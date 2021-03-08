Memorial grad Kenneth Lofton Jr. adds to conference accolades ahead of C-USA tourney

Another week, another award for Kenneth Lofton Jr.

The Louisiana Tech forward was voted as the Conference USA Freshman of the Week in an announcement made by the league office last week.

This marks the fifth straight honor for Lofton (no award was given the week before to all the canceled games).

In doing so, he became just the third player in C-USA history to win the award five consecutive times.

The Bulldogs are 20-6 on the season and finished conference play with a record of 12-4.

It also brought his season total to eight, which is tied for the fourth most ever in C-USA (has won eight of the 13 weekly awards this season).

Lofton and LA Tech continued their hot streak, overpowering the Rice Owls by scores of 101-57 and 79-58 to complete another league sweep this past weekend. The Bulldogs have now won eight of their last nine games and are in a tie for first in the West Division.

The freshman was too much for Rice’s frontcourt, averaging 16.5 points while shooting 70 percent from the field. He also averaged 8.0 rebounds per game.

On Feb. 26, he notched his seventh double-double of the season with 16 points and a game-high 10 boards.

He turned around the next day and had a team-high 17 points to go along with six rebounds.

The forward also totaled four steals, the most of any Bulldog in the series. The team ended up holding Rice to its two worst shooting performances of the season (32.3% on Friday and 33.9% on Saturday).

Next up for LA Tech is the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas at The Star. The Bulldogs will play March 11 in the quarterfinals against an opponent to be determined.

For all the latest in Bulldog Basketball, follow them on Twitter (@LATechHoops), Instagram (@LATechHoops) and Facebook (LATechMBB).