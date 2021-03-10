CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Wild Mackerel, Mighty Sesame Harissa Tahini offer interesting Lent options

Does Lent make you want to pop open a can? Of fish?

Safe Catch’s Wild Mackerel is a North Atlantic catch in olive oil that makes me feel healthy with just a nibble.

A pristine white can’s tab pulls back to reveal a neat little steak soaking in very delicious oil that I consider a treat. Even if the spring/Lenten season calls for fasting, you can still have very healthy and very good food.

Safe Catch is very into fishing our waters in the right way.

Read on:

Safe Catch

Do wild sardines sound wild to you? Who made them so fancy?

Would you think of opening a little can of fish as your birthday meal?

Care and consciousness has elevated the noble tuna fish to gourmet status, even when it comes in a little round can.

Learn how Safe Catch tests every tuna and salmon for mercury at safecatch.com. You can also sort for recipes based on gluten-free, keto and other diets and those friendly to pregnancy and kids.

Bone up on their precautions and you’ll feel good about eating these products.

Wild Pacific Pink Salmon looked so fetching in a pink/salmon toned can that I based my birthday meal around this luxuriant fish.

Seafood always says celebration to my family and these are easy staples to stock.

The company promoted salmon poppers with cranberry for the holidays and this fish, the official salmon of the American Pregnancy Association, could be my official seafood stock up of the Culinary Thrill Seeking pantry.

Also, I’m upcycling the cute little can for succulent plantings.

Spicy Spin

Do you know your harissa?

I knew enough to know I love it, but a new offering explains the spice. Mighty Sesame Harissa Tahini squeezes right out of a bottle to elevate your eggs, tortillas, meats and vegetables.

So handy and so flavorful at any time of the day. Mighty Sesame Co. calls it the first-ever harissa flavored tahini. (Epicurious anointed original Mighty Sesame Tahini The Best Tahini You Can Buy).

Look for this paste of roasted hot red peppers with other spices and herbs on Israeli, Moroccan and Tunisian tables.

The chili paste is often combined with garlic, olive oil, cumin, coriander, caraway and the combinations are as varied as grandmas’ gumbos around these parts.

Gluten-free glee

Are you ever tempted by the foods your gluten-free friends are enjoying?

One of mine noted it is not a “choice” for her, though she’s managed to find products to adapt to her already-fabulous cooking style. I continue to point my finds to her. Absolutely!

Gluten-Free offers new blueberry and key lime flavors in their line of grain free coconut chews that I’m savoring in real time.

I’m enjoying as I write this very sentence. It’s moist and flavorful and they transport me to Florida for a breezy taste of Key Lime. Also to wherever blueberries are their best.

These little individually-wrapped goodies are billed as real, wholesome and delicious and are also vegan, with no eggs and dairy. www.absolutelyGF.com

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie working to live simply and love large this Lenten season. She writes for Port Arthur Newsmedia and can be reached at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.