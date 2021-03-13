City shares water outage info for 8500 block of 9th Avenue, impacting some restaurants
At 8591 9th Avenue, there was a fire hydrant that blew off.
The water will be off for approximately six hours, the city announced at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
The impacted areas is 9th Avenue between Highway 365 and Turtle Creek Drive.
There are several restaurants in the area, city leaders stress.
