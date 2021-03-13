KATHIE’S KORNER — Daylight Savings reminds no limits with God

Daylight Savings Time should save energy and have more use and time in the daylight.

Clocks are set ahead of standard time at this time of year, starting at midnight on March 14, helping to announce Spring Season as the sun rises and sets later, as some say, “spring ahead” one hour!

On November 7, 2021, it will go back, one hour. Some will say, “fall back” — announcing the Fall Season.

Benjamin Franklin first suggested it (not received that well), but has been in existence for about 100 years. An example; The Roman water clocks used different scales for different months to adjust daily schedules to solar time.

It’s now used in over 70 countries worldwide. In the U.S.A., it is not recognized in Hawaii and parts of Arizona.

Mike and I and our daughter, Molly, traveled to Arizona to minister in a Native American Reservation for a pastor at The Potters House Church and local schools to encourage and support concerned teachers and families. Time changes, with seasons, weren’t recognized.

We had a very positive, powerful, anti-drug, self-esteem program with lots of music and humor, called, “Yes To Life,” all the time offering a relationship with Jesus as the only solution to a lot of problems they were having in their area.

Mike traveled and preached in Estonia (a Baltic State), which didn’t run on Russian time, but the airport did, which is where he and his crew were to fly out of.

He found out his plane had departed too late to make it. A woman at the ticket counter took them to a train that cost them a 10-hour ride.

The upside is they enjoyed the countryside and a big group of Russian musicians they were seated next to got “born again.” Thank God.

During the War in 1942, the time zones were labeled War time zones, but thankfully, when the war ended in 1945 all the War time zones were relabeled, Peace Time.

So, let’s remember there is no time, space or boundaries with Our God, and we live forever with Him and trust Him with our lives and time.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.