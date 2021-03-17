BOB WEST ON GOLF — Bailey’s 68 not good enough in Monday qualifier

Not that he was surprised, because he understands how low you almost always have to go in a Monday qualifier to get into a PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour tournament, but Braden Bailey got another lesson in the reality of next-level golf Monday in Alexandria, Louisiana.

The Port Neches-Groves ex, gearing up for a Canadian PGA Mackenzie Tour qualifier March 30-April 2 at The Wigwam in Litchfield Park, Ariz., saw a strong round not even come close to being good enough. Bailey shot a bogey free, 4-under-par 68 that was only good enough to tie for 23rd in a field of 100 players.

When all the scores had been posted, Bailey was four-shots shy of the 64 needed to finish top four and secure a spot in this week’s Korn Ferry event outside Lafayette. Hayden Wood set the pace with a 63, thanks to a 29 on the back nine, and there were a trio of 64s. Two players shot 65, there were four 66s and seven more at 67.

Although he played solid golf, Bailey’s most glaring shortcoming was making only one birdie on the four par 5s.

Next outing for the former Baylor All-America is the 54-hole APT Tour tourney that starts today at Tamika Trails Golf Club in Marksville, La. After that, he will start zeroing in the all-important Mackenzie Q school test in Arizona.

CHIP SHOTS: Jon Holberg of Nederland recorded what was only the second reported hole-in-one of 2021 last Wednesday at Babe Zaharias. Holberg sank what was his first-ever ace with an 8-iron from 127 yards on the 15th hole. Witnesses were Anthony Scott and Zachart Wiggins.

Andrew Landry, after failing to make the cut in the Players Championship, returns to the PGA Tour in this week’s Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach, Florida. Landry, who managed to make only three birdies, shot rounds of 72-75 in the Players. His three-over 147 missed the cut by three strokes.

LCM, behind Jack Burke and Montana Dileo, continues to be the leading headline grabber in Southeast Texas high school golf. The Burke-Dileo duo delivered outstanding performances in last week’s windblown State Preview Invitational at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.

With the field limited to teams and individuals expected to make it to state, Dileo was medalist in the girls division on rounds of 72-67-139, with the 67 being an LC-M girls’ record. Burke, who owns the boys’ school record of 66, placed second with a 72-70-142 on the par 71 layout.

In the Monday Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Zaharias, the team of James Vercher, Bob Luttrull, Art Turner and Charles Leard won the front with minus 6. On the back, the foursome of James Shipley, Bob Byerly, Larry Reece and Glynn Knight posted the low score of minus 3. Vercher took medalist honors with a 69.

The Saturday Super Senior 2 ball at Zaharias saw the team of Brian Mirabella, Everett Baker, Scott Bryant and Steward Ellis take the front with minus 4. Minus 3 won the back for the team of Shipley, Bill Hanley, Leard and Richard Menchaca. Shipley fired the low individual score of 70.

In the Friday 2 ball at Zaharias, the team of Vercher, Byerly, Dan Flood and a ghost player won the front with 7 under. Winning the back at minus 4 was the foursome of Raymond Darbonne, Earl Richard, Larry Johnson and Leard. Vercher’s sizzling 66 was the day’s low round.

Thursday’s Senior 2 ball saw the fivesome of Keith Mullins, Danny Robbins, Derek Wolf, John LeBlanc and Paul Duplantis take the front with minus 4. Teams captained by Ron LaSalle and Jim Cady tied the back in minus 1. Cady’s 73 was the low round of the day.

The Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was played in an all-points count format and in gusting wind. Taking first with 32 points was the team of Jim Cady, Glen Judice, Cleb Klein and Jerry Watson. Second with 29 points was the foursome of Danny Robbins, Richard, Robert Stansbury and Dillard Darbonne.

Closest to the pin winners were Klein (No. 2, 5 feet, 8 inches, Turner (No. 7, 4-0), Greig Theriot (No. 12, 10-7) and Bobby Wactor (No. 15, 6-7). Judice’s 73 was good for medalist honors.

Golf news should be e-mailed to rdwest@usa.net. Bob West’s column is sponsored by 5 Under Golf Center.