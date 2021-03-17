How good are your college basketball picks? Win $200 in contest from The News.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is beginning this week and so are many office pools and national contests.

Yet, there is still time to play and win $200 cash with the Port Arthur News.

Turn to page A6 and A7 in today’s (Wednesday/March 17) edition for our bracket layout.

You need only predict results from the last 16 games, which is the Sweet 16 on.

All entries must be turned into our office by 5 p.m. Tuesday/March 23 to be entered to win. We are located at 2349 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur.

Only original newspaper entries will be accepted. No photocopies.

Not good at picking winners? Don’t worry. Just by entering, you are eligible for a $25 wildcard prize.