Donny Jerold Smith, 83, of Groves, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

Donny was born June 29, 1937 in High Island, Texas to Louis Joseph Smith and Hazel D. Nelson Smith.

He was a resident of Groves for over 50 years and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Groves Masonic Lodge #1315.

Donny was a retired Instrumentation Technician Supervisor having worked for BF Goodrich and Ameripol Synpol.

Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves. A Masonic graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Donny was preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Smith and great grandson, Eli John Robinson.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Velma Smith of Groves, Texas; daughters, Suzann Boudoin of Port Arthur, Texas and Melinda Hyatt and husband Dondi of Orange, Texas; sons, Stanley Chiasson and wife Diana of Port Arthur, Texas, Jerry Smith and wife Debra of Orange, Texas, and Bobby Chiasson and wife Krista of Port Neches, Texas; sister, Judy Meaux of Beaumont, Texas; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.