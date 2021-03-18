PHOTO — Museum of the Gulf Coast ready for indoor, outdoor fun this Saturday
The amateur art gallery is on display at the Museum of the Gulf Coast.
Winners in all age categories will be selected during the Family Fun Day Saturday at the museum.
The theme of the artwork is Memories: Old, new, real and imagined.
Read more about the family fun planned at https://www.panews.com/2021/03/17/new-additions-outdoor-fun-planned-for-museums-free-family-fun-day/
