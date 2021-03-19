Charlotte Johnette Lewis

Charlotte was born on September 1, 1954 and quietly departed on March 9, 2021, at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home Groves, Tx.

She attended Sabine Pass Elementary School, and Sabine Pass High School and graduated in 1971.

Even though she had a disability, she taught herself how to work around it and live with it.

She was not able to work outside the home, but she taught herself how to do everything we did, and she never gave up.

She had a huge heart, and she never met a stranger.

She did everything she could to help anyone who needed it, even if it was her last.

There were times she was taken advantage of, but that did not stop her helping them.

Charlotte’s life will be forever cherished by her sisters: Corine Mitchell, Nancy Allison. Patricia Allison and Adam, Carmelita Stewart and Ronald, Roxi Pearson and Robert and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends.

Graveside service will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, 2PM at Sabine Pass Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.