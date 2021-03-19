March 19, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 10-16

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Friday, March 19, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 10 to March 16:

March 10

  • Olivia Rosemore, 38, was arrested for warrants and driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Duff.
  • David Leblanc, 57, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of 25th Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 6400 block of Warren.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of Monroe.
  • A theft was reported in the 6500 block of Washington.

March 11

  • Winter Squiers, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 2500 block of Owens.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4400 block of Clermont.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

March 12

  • Riley Dawkins Jr., 40, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2800 block of Amber Avenue.

March 13

  • Stephen Gomez, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3200 block of Texas 73.
  • Andrew Richie, 38, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3200 block of Texas 73.
  • A theft was reported in the 3000 block of Pearl.
  • Aggravated robbery was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • Robbery was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Stuart.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Third Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Willis.

March 14

  • Eligio Lemus, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 2600 block of Oak.
  • Christopher Aguilar, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Washington.
  • A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Wilson.
  • A theft and terroristic threats were reported in the 6600 block of Val.

March 15

  • Marsetta Davis, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Amanda Ferguson, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 4200 block of Main.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5300 block of Gulf.

March 16

  • Dylan Taylor, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
  • Sharae Turner Brown, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3900 block of East Parkway.
  • A theft was reported in the 2700 block of Graves.
  • A vicious dog was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 6100 block of Coolidge.

 

