Track is back — Memorial’s upgraded track field sees first meet

Port Arthur Memorial hosted its first track and field event for the first time in nearly a decade Friday.

The event included athletes from West Brook, Barbers Hill, Beaumont United, Humble and Dickinson.

“Obviously, track is a big deal here,” Port Arthur Athletic Director Brian Morgan said. “It gives our kids a chance to run at home and showcase that we have a nice facility. There have been a lot of coaches come through this morning that don’t know anything about Port Arthur Memorial. So, not only do they get to see the facility, they are commenting on how nice are campus is. They just don’t know any better. It is nice to show it off. The weather is nice, too. That is always good.”

Temperatures stayed in the upper 50s and lower-to-mid 60s for the event.

While the track and practice field were built when along with the high school in the early 2000s, upgrades were made five years ago, Morgan said.

“We redid all of it because the track was worn out,” he said.

Memorial Track Coach Darrell Granger said he was excited to have a relay back in Port Arthur.

“I am glad to see everything is going well,” Granger said. “I was very pleased with how it went. It has been a while since we have hosted one. I feel good to be able get out and see the facility and the way it looks. I am really pleased with how everything is going. With all of the track history we have here in this city. It is nice to be able to have it back here.”

One Memorial athlete put a smile on Granger’s face early in the day. Tre’Vonte Caines won both the discus throw and shot put for Memorial. Caines and Granger previously told the Port Arthur Newsmedia that the goal for the season was to throw a shot put 60 feet. He won Friday with a distance of 59.6 feet.

“I gave him a big hug and told him to keep working,” Granger said. “He is going in the right direction in what he is doing and how is he representing Port Arthur.”

Memorial’s Paris Martin took first place in the triple jump, while Maleek Jones took second place in the high jump.

