Oweda Denise Dumas Proctor was born April 22, 1960 in Pineville, LA to Willie Ester Opelousas and the late O’Quinn Hayes.

She departed from her earthly home on March 19, 2021 in Port Arthur, TX at Medical Center of Southeast TX.

Oweda was a longtime resident of Port Arthur, TX.

She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1979.

She was the life of every gathering.

As a child, Oweda accepted Jesus Christ as her person Savior.

She attended Eastern Star Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. L.B. Wade and the Christian Faith Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Airon Reynolds, Jr. in Port Arthur, TX.

She later United with the Greater True Vine Baptist Church under the leadership of Jarrod F. Phillips. Oweda loved to sing and make everyone happy and smile. Oweda is preceded in death by her father O’Quinn Hayes; her adopted parents, Johnny and Rose Dumas; her grandparents, Georgia Millender, Rev. Peter and Ninetta Hayes; her aunt, Shelia Hayes and stepfather, Joseph S. Opelousas. Oweda leaves to cherish her memories: her children: Tony Wise, Demetra Kimble and Damien Earl Kimble; her mother, Willie Ester Opelousas; one brother Michael Johnson (Deborah); 11 grandchildren, special cousin, Maia Chaka and special friends, Sebrina Clark and Sonya Hampton.

Viewing will be Saturday, March 27, 9-11am with her celebration of life at 11am at the Greater True Vine Church, 4004 Memorial Blvd in Port Arthur.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.