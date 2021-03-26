March 26, 2021

PHOTO — Downtown reconstruction continues at former News building

By Mary Meaux

Workers on scissor lifts are seen outside of the former Port Arthur News building this week in downtown Port Arthur. A portion of the building — dubbed the Press Building — should be completed in August.

