Nederland Babe Ruth Baseball League sign-up on Saturday
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Babe Ruth Baseball League is holding the final registration for 13- to 15-year-olds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Advance Auto on Nederland Avenue.
Anyone new to the league must bring a birth certificate.
All returning players must register.
Players living in Jefferson, Hardin, Orange and Chamber counties are eligible to participate.
For questions, call 409-727-2207 or 409-718-0118.
