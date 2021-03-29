March 29, 2021

(Courtesy photo from Leo Weeks Photographers)

Congratulations goes out to 2021 Miss Port Neches Pageant winners

By PA News

Published 11:16 am Monday, March 29, 2021

The 2021 Miss Port Neches Pageant took place this weekend.

The winners included:

Miss Port Neches – Graci Guilbeaux

Future Miss Port Neches – Taylor Bui

Junior Miss Port Neches – Mia Solis

Young Miss Port Neches – Raina Kay Garcia

Petite Miss Port Neches – Harlin Tibbitts

