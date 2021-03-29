Lamar State College Port Arthur named among Top 10 in the nation by Academic Influence

Lamar State College Port Arthur has been ranked among the Top 10 community colleges in the United States by Academic Influence, a new college rankings method that uses artificial intelligence technology to search massive databases and measure the impact of work by individuals who’ve been affiliated with colleges and universities throughout the world.

LSCPA is part of Academic Influence’s first-ever ranking of the best 50 American community colleges, those two-year schools that award associate degrees along with a variety of shorter-term certificates.

The rankings were derived from an initial list of 839 community colleges in the U.S. that met three key conditions: They were fully accredited, enrolled at least 1,000 students, and primarily provided two-year associate degree programs along with certificate credentials in most cases.

The Academic Influence list takes into account the impact and influence created by faculty, staff, and alum. Using a search method that covers the past 10 years, Academic Influence pores over open-source data looking for papers, chapters, books and citations to individuals worldwide.

Collectively, these databases contain billions of continuously updated data points about millions of individuals’ achievements.

“This is scientifically-driven data that shows a degree or certificate from Lamar State College Port Arthur is a life-changing investment,” LSCPA President Dr. Betty Reynard said. “This ranking tells the story that our graduates go on to be successful, impacting their family, their community and the world. LSCPA graduates are an influencing factor in how the world operates and grows.”

The programs with the highest historical influence at Lamar State College Port Arthur include Criminal Justice, Computer Science, Nursing, Communications, and Education.

LSCPA alum earn on average $36,700 with 81 percent finding employment after graduation.

LSCPA was named among the top 150 two-year schools in 2017 and 2019 in The Aspen Institute’s biennial Aspen Prize recognition.

The Aspen Prize is considered among the most important of recognitions in the U.S. for its mission of promoting higher education leadership and practices that significantly improve student learning, completion, and employment after college, especially for the growing population of students of color and low-income students on American campuses.