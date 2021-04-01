Courtney Devon Bazile transitioned from this earthly home to his Heavenly home on March 17, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston Texas surrounded by his family.

He was born November 13, 1981 in Port Arthur, Texas to Kenneth W. Cormier and Christina (Bazile) Shields.

He attended PAISD in his elementary and junior high school years and later moved to Atlanta, Georgia where he graduated from Redan High School in 2000.

Courtney was a quiet, loving, kind, giving person who loved writing, making music and anything that is tech savvy.

He had his hands working on it along with working around his home doing odds and ends while working at Magic Carwash for several years where he also loved detailing cars.

He wrote and published a coloring book titled “DR. BERNSTEIN’S ROMAN NUMERALS.”

This book was created to teach children how to spell, pronounce, and count roman numerals #1-100.

Courtney was also the CEO and President of On-Live Entertainment.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother Callie Bazile and cousin-best friend Tempist Bazile.

Courtney leaves to cherish his loving memories to his mother Christina Shields (Roderick Sr.), Port Arthur, his father Kenneth Cormier, Atlanta Georgia, two brothers Roderick Shields Jr. (Karina) and Jykeal Shields, grandfather Grant Lee Bazile Sr. (Printess), Missouri City and grandmother Carolyn Cox, two uncles Grant Darvell Bazile (Dawdre) and Grant Lee Bazile Jr., Missouri City, four aunts Yolanda Guidry (Eric) Yvette Bazile, Aletha Covington, Houston Texas, Dianna M. Cormier Perry (Anthony), Cheetara Cox Atlanta Georgia, a niece Maleigh Shields and a nephew Royce Shields.

Godparents Eddie Dixon and Lois Hulin, Goddaughter Arriyann Jefferson and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Courtney also has a bonus grandmother that he grew to love as his own and affectionately called Grandma Mrs. Linda Buckner.

Celebration of life service will be Saturday April 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Hill MBC 5848 Roosevelt Ave. (El Vista) with Rev. Eric P. Guidry officiating, visitation is from 9:00 until service time.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.