PHOTOS — Port Arthur first responders honor Trooper Chad Walker
Port Arthur Police and Fire departments join Thursday to honor DPS Trooper Chad Walker, who died following a traffic stop shooting last week near Mexia. Gov. Greg Abbott requested all Texas law enforcement agencies turn on their flashing lights at 1 p.m. in Walker’s memory.
You Might Like
Port Arthur Police ID remains after body recovered from Alligator Bayou
Police have released the name of a man whose remains were found late last year in Alligator Bayou. The deceased... read more