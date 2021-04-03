Religion announcements: April 4

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature their “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be director of evangelism and counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

First United Methodist Church of Groves, 6501 Washington St., will host a 10 a.m. Easter Sunday worship service and will observe the Lord’s communion. All are welcome to partake. For more information, call the church office at 409-962-1076.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will celebrate Easter Passover Resurrection Day during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The message will be delivered by Solid Rock Senior Pastor Richard Keaton Nash, who is also hosts “Breaking Bread with Pastor Richard Keaton Nash” on KSAP 96.9 LPFM radio.

