New fast food option announced for Port Arthur
The site of the former Arby’s in the 4900 block of Texas 73/Twin City Highway has a new purpose.
An official with the City of Port Arthur said the building is earmarked for a Taco Bueno restaurant with an anticipated opening in one to two months.
According to company information, the eatery specializes in authentic Tex-Mex tacos, burritos, platters and more.
Taco Bueno first opened their doors in 1967 in Abilene.
