See the listing of 71,000 feet of roadway repair ticketed in Mid-County

Interlocal agreements made this week between Jefferson County Precinct 2 and the cities of Nederland, Groves and Port Neches will provide repairs to more than 71,000 feet of roadway in Mid-County.

The agreements are part of an annual street repair program — something Groves City Manager D. E. Sosa stressed the importance of.

“It’s vital for the Mid-County cities to have a good program, and the county wants to help,” Sosa said.

Groves submitted the highest amount of roadway repair, totaling approximately 39,000 feet to sections of High Avenue, Clinton Avenue, Bay Street, Woodlawn Drive, North Street, Willow Street, 25th Street, Cleveland Avenue, Hogaboom Road, McKinley Avenue, Milo Avenue, Henry Street, Leonard Street, Lincoln Avenue, Oak Avenue and Monroe Boulevard.

However, not all will be done through the assistance of the county. A portion of the repairs will be completed through a partnership with the General Land Office.

Sosa said construction should begin in May.

Port Neches submitted a request to repair 15,300 feet of roadway that includes sections of Avenue C, Dinah, Goodwin Court, Harms Circle, Gulf Avenue, Llano Street, Merriman, Boyd, South Avenue, 7th Street, 10th Street and 11th Street.

Also included in the repairs are parking lots at the splash park, riverfront, service center; and the alley between Port Neches Avenue and Holland Avenue.

“The City and our residents very much appreciate the assistance provided by Jefferson County,” City Manager André Wimer said in a written proposal to Precinct 2 Commissioner Darrell Bush.

Each city evaluates and prioritizes the roads they submit to the county each year, Bush said.

“This is the same agreement we’ve done for years and years,” the commissioner added. “We are able to assist the cities and they compensate us with materials.”

Nederland is planning for construction on 16,930 feet of roadway that includes sections of 5th Street, 11th Street, 12th Street, 22nd Street, S. 1 ½ Street, S. 8th Street, S. 13th Street, Avenue B, Avenue C, Avenue K, Chicago Avenue, Franklin Avenue, Gary Avenue, Green Avenue, Shelly and North 29th Street.

In all instances, repairs could mean new asphalt, leveling the roadway and/or total reconstruction.

Through each agreement, the county provides labor and equipment, while the cities fund the repairs and furnish the materials.