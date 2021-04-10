Port Arthur man indicted for 2 aggravated robberies

A 17-year-old from Port Arthur was recently indicted for his reported connection to two aggravated robberies in Beaumont.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Devien Cohea on two counts of aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest/detention in a vehicle and felony theft of a firearm for crimes that reportedly occurred Feb. 2 and 3.

Beaumont police were called to a set of apartments at 2250 West Virginia Street on Feb. 2, where a woman told officers multiple men robbed her at gunpoint of her iPhone 12. The men reportedly were in a Chevrolet 4-door truck with a blue line sticker on the back window.

Later the same night, two armed men got out of a Chevrolet truck with the same description in the 2500 block of Cable Avenue and robbed a man before fleeing, according to the probable cause affidavit.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 3, a patrol officer noticed a 2012 Chevrolet truck matching the suspect vehicle description at a gas station in the 1400 block of Washington. A chase ensued and ended when the driver lost control in the intersection of Euclid Street and Avenue E in Beaumont.

Police said the driver, identified as Cohea, was reportedly in possession of a firearm.

Cohea allegedly made a statement to police about his suspected involvement in the two previous aggravated robberies.

Police said the Chevrolet truck was stolen from Port Arthur, as was the firearm.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.