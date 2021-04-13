UPDTAE: Troopers identify 76-year-old killed in head-on collision on FM 365

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a reported head-on collision on FM 365 in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred at the intersection of FM 365 and the westbound exit ramp of Interstate 10.

The DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2017 Chevrolet SUV was traveling northbound on FM 365.

A 2006 Pontiac was traveling westbound on I-10 and took the exit ramp towards FM 365.

The driver of the Pontiac approached the intersection at FM 365 and stopped at the stop sign. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Pontiac pulled out into the path of the Chevrolet and was struck in the driver-side door.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 76-year-old female resident of Louisiana, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Travis McCall at the scene.

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that Celsa Delrio Huebel, of Iowa, Louisiana, was the driver of the Pontiac.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 28-year-old Victoria Minaldi of Beaumont, and two minor children (ages 4 and 7) were not injured in the crash.

All northbound and southbound traffic lanes of FM 365 at I-10 were closed for approximately three hours, but have since reopened to traffic.