Chamber welcomes DaddiO’s Burger to Port Arthur

DaddiO’s Burger took center stage Thursday morning as the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce welcomed the latest cravings sensation to Port Arthur with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The restaurant, which started in Beaumont nine years ago, brings an expanded menu to its newest location in the parking lot of Best Buy off U.S. 69, next to Chick-fil-A. Daddio’s Burger is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.