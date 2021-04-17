Burglary, meth possession top indicts this week

Burglaries and charges of possession of methamphetamines topped this week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Zacorion Elijah Anderson, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Dec. 21.

Brent Edwards, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Dec. 21.

Michael Troy Borres, 31, of Nederland was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.

John Raymond Wilson, 38, of Huntington, Texas was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.

Jacorian Charles Kenebrew, 18, of Houston was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Feb. 10.

Kevin Jermine Lumback, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Jan. 29.

Hakeen Jamon Tarver, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred May 10.

Dominique J. Henderson, 34, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred March 5.

Henry Charles Chaney Jr., 60, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Dec. 7.

Casey Broussard, 36, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 14.

Jennifer Lynn Cox, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 23.

Justin Andre Franklin, 34, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 4.

Joshua Peter Lista III, 36, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 20.

Robert C. Murphy, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 8.

James Michael Rathjen, 30, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 24.

Debbie Louise Shaw, 47, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 8.

Wakeisha Rene Williams, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 9.

James Michael Rathjen, 30, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 5.

Cameron Latrell Babineaux, 21, of Youngsville, Louisiana was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.

David Alfonso Cibrian, 22, of Port Arthur was indicted for tamping with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Sept. 25.

Jessie James Duffek, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 8.

Ectrin W. Edwards, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred March 20.

Robert Lee Osborne-Harris Jr., 29, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred March 14.

Kaden Christopher Hayes, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for injury to a disabled individual for an incident that occurred Feb. 2.

Fredo Wayne Gatlin III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 22.

John K. McKinney, 30, of Silsbee was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Nov. 21.

Edwin Lapaul Jones, 32, of Silsbee was indicted for false statement to obtain property/credit for an incident that occurred June 27.

Calvin Lee Randall, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 3.

James Michael Rathjen, 30, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred Aug. 5.

Diamond Anderson, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Oct. 1

Rebecca Rideaux, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 8.

Reynaldo Salazar, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine hydrochloride, for an incident that occurred May 28.

Samantha M. Shaffer, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.

Jasmine Renee Simon, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on peace office for an incident that occurred Oct. 5.

John H. Smith, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred March 6.

Jacob Logan Stamps, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Feb. 9

Efren Tanguma, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Feb. 10.

Tony Paul Thomas, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Jan. 8.

Francisco Tran, 29, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, MDMA, for an incident that occurred Dec. 18.

Theodore Paul Victor, 51, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle that occurred Feb. 21.

Jonah Nolan Watts, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for intoxication assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 3.

Mariela Zapata, 23, of Nederland was indicted for intoxication assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 15.

Michael Anthony Escamilla, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility or an incident that occurred Feb. 14.

Jacob R. Harris, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 7.

Xavier Ben Jackson, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred May 12.

Julius Jackson Jr., 42, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Dec. 31.

Larry Wayne Mayfield Jr., 35, of Beaumont was indicted for invasive visual recording for an incident that occurred Oct. 12.

Robert Ivan Lee Philpott, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender for an incident that occurred Sept. 23.

Nathaniel Singleton III, 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 14.

Avery Luis Solis, 27, of Groves was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Feb. 28.

Peter Walker Jr., 61, transient, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Feb. 26.

Jose Alfredo Velazco III, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 17.

Jose Alfredo Velazco III, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Jan. 17.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.