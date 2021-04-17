Burglary, meth possession top indicts this week
Burglaries and charges of possession of methamphetamines topped this week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.
- Zacorion Elijah Anderson, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Dec. 21.
- Brent Edwards, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Dec. 21.
- Michael Troy Borres, 31, of Nederland was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.
- John Raymond Wilson, 38, of Huntington, Texas was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.
- Jacorian Charles Kenebrew, 18, of Houston was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Feb. 10.
- Kevin Jermine Lumback, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Jan. 29.
- Hakeen Jamon Tarver, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred May 10.
- Dominique J. Henderson, 34, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred March 5.
- Henry Charles Chaney Jr., 60, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Dec. 7.
- Casey Broussard, 36, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 14.
- Jennifer Lynn Cox, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 23.
- Justin Andre Franklin, 34, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 4.
- Joshua Peter Lista III, 36, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 20.
- Robert C. Murphy, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 8.
- James Michael Rathjen, 30, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 24.
- Debbie Louise Shaw, 47, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 8.
- Wakeisha Rene Williams, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 9.
- James Michael Rathjen, 30, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 5.
- Cameron Latrell Babineaux, 21, of Youngsville, Louisiana was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.
- David Alfonso Cibrian, 22, of Port Arthur was indicted for tamping with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Sept. 25.
- Jessie James Duffek, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 8.
- Ectrin W. Edwards, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred March 20.
- Robert Lee Osborne-Harris Jr., 29, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred March 14.
- Kaden Christopher Hayes, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for injury to a disabled individual for an incident that occurred Feb. 2.
- Fredo Wayne Gatlin III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 22.
- John K. McKinney, 30, of Silsbee was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Nov. 21.
- Edwin Lapaul Jones, 32, of Silsbee was indicted for false statement to obtain property/credit for an incident that occurred June 27.
- Calvin Lee Randall, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 3.
- James Michael Rathjen, 30, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred Aug. 5.
- Diamond Anderson, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Oct. 1
- Rebecca Rideaux, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 8.
- Reynaldo Salazar, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine hydrochloride, for an incident that occurred May 28.
- Samantha M. Shaffer, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 24.
- Jasmine Renee Simon, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on peace office for an incident that occurred Oct. 5.
- John H. Smith, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred March 6.
- Jacob Logan Stamps, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Feb. 9
- Efren Tanguma, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Feb. 10.
- Tony Paul Thomas, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Jan. 8.
- Francisco Tran, 29, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, MDMA, for an incident that occurred Dec. 18.
- Theodore Paul Victor, 51, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle that occurred Feb. 21.
- Jonah Nolan Watts, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for intoxication assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 3.
- Jonah Nolan Watts, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for intoxication assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 3.
- Mariela Zapata, 23, of Nederland was indicted for intoxication assault for an incident that occurred Dec. 15.
- Michael Anthony Escamilla, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility or an incident that occurred Feb. 14.
- Jacob R. Harris, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 7.
- Xavier Ben Jackson, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred May 12.
- Julius Jackson Jr., 42, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Dec. 31.
- Larry Wayne Mayfield Jr., 35, of Beaumont was indicted for invasive visual recording for an incident that occurred Oct. 12.
- Robert Ivan Lee Philpott, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender for an incident that occurred Sept. 23.
- Nathaniel Singleton III, 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 14.
- Avery Luis Solis, 27, of Groves was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Feb. 28.
- Peter Walker Jr., 61, transient, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Feb. 26.
- Jose Alfredo Velazco III, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 17.
- Jose Alfredo Velazco III, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Jan. 17.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.
