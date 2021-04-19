The Port Arthur Vaccination clinic is moving sites next week
The Port Arthur Vaccination clinic is on the move.
Friday (April 23) will be the last day the vaccination clinic operates at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.
Starting April 26, the Port Arthur Vaccination clinic will move to the Texas Art Museum (TAMS) building.
The clinic will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The address is 3501 Cultural Center Drive.
