Arnold D. Landry II, a resident of Pearland, TX, died on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stafford, VA.

Rock was born in Galveston, Texas in 1963 to Angelina and Arnold Landry, Sr. They resided in Port Arthur, Texas.

He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1981.

Rock was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Ruth Landry Dewalt, & Leonor Armstrong, his grandfather Gus Landry, and his Aunt Linda Jones.

He is survived by his father, Arnold (Pamela) Landry Sr., his Children: Korey, Antanique, Andrew, Austin, and Allison Landry, Grandchildren: Kymori Landry and Alaya High, and Siblings: Arrick (Margaret) , Ardena, Adrian, and Angelic Landry, one Uncle: Anthony (Joyce) Landry, Aunts : Anna Hawkins and Lysandra Landry-Felder, and one great Aunt: Beverly Hayes.

He had a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends as well.

A Memorial will take place at Gabriel Funeral Home 3800 Memorial Blvd Port Arthur, Texas 77642 on April 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m.